FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man has been identified following a fatal shooting in Fresno on Halloween night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say on October 31, at approximately 10:30 p.m., they responded to the 700 Block of East San Jose following a report of gunfire and a shooting victim.

Upon arrival, officers say they discovered an 18-year-old near the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. They also discovered a 24-year-old man with a graze wound to his head.

The 18-year-old has been identified as Ethan Vang.

EMS and police administered first aid before both victims were transported to the hospital. Officials said Vang’s condition worsened during transportation and he died while being transported to the hospital.

Detectives say two subjects were seen wearing dark clothing and were seen running from the street following the gunshots.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Fresno Police Department’s Homicide Detectives Antonio Nieto at (559) 621-2415 or Detective Rudy Montoya at (559) 621-2449.

This is an ongoing investigation.