TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department identified the man who died after he was found shot in Tulare Thursday morning.

Tulare Police say they received a call of shots heard in the Valley Oak apartment complex at 351 N West Street around 2:00 a.m. The caller told police there was a person laying on the ground.

Investigators say when officers arrived, they found a man on the ground who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified by police as 54-year-old John White III of Tulare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tulare Police Department Detective Mike Melikian at 559 685-2300 ext. 2155.