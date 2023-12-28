CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was declared dead following a shooting in Corcoran was identified by the city’s police department on Thursday.

According to the Corcoran Police Department, 31-year-old Charles Van Wolfgang Black from Corcoran was found lying in the street near Whitley Avenue and Josephine Avenue at around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers say he had been shot several times.

Officers say he was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The investigation into the 31-year-old’s death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Corcoran Police Department’s confidential line at (559) 992-3591.