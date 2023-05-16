FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot by deputies after threatening another man and law enforcement personnel with a machete and an axe has been identified, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say.

Authorities say, on Monday at around 12:00 p.m. a worker performing a service along the 3300 block of Beran Way (W. Central & S. Valentine area of Fresno), saw a man, later identified as 49-year-old Jose Juan Piz holding a machete, acting strange.

Officials say the worker called Sheriff’s dispatchers to have deputies contact the man. To avoid potential problems, the worker drove away. While doing so, Piz chased after the worker and struck his vehicle with the machete multiple times.

The suspect retreated to the area he originally came from, went behind a fence, and retrieved an axe to go along with his machete. Deputies say they arrived and contacted Piz as he was swinging the weapons.

Sheriff’s officials say Piz refused the deputies’ commands to drop the weapons and instead began to challenge them. Deputies say they fired less-lethal bean bags at Piz, but these were ineffective. Then Piz lunged toward deputies and one fired his gun, striking him in the leg.

Deputies say they gave Piz medical treatment until he was transported to a hospital.

No deputies or citizens were injured, officials added.

Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say they have booked 49-year-old Jose Juan Piz into the Fresno County Jail where he could face multiple felony charges of assault with deadly weapons and threatening violence upon a peace officer, along with weapons possession and vandalism.

Law enforcement officials say the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office is now conducting a full investigation of this deputy-involved shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rudy Tafoya at (559) 600-8207.