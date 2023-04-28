MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who passed away following an officer-involved shooting in Livingston earlier this week was identified on Friday, officials with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office announced.

According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Tuesday just before 3:00 p.m. in the area of Vine and Walnut in Winton. Investigators say they determined that a Livingston police officer fired one shot at the occupants of a vehicle. Officials were able to obtain video of the incident showing the driver put a gun to his head, causing a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A man identified as 33-year-old Rene Fuentes of Livingston died at the scene, and another man was taken into custody.

No officers were injured during the incident, Merced County officials say.

The incident remains under investigation.