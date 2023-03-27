FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man shot and killed on Saturday, March 25th, has been identified as 40-year-old Paul Valenzuela, of Kerman, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s dispatchers received a call regarding a disturbance involving a small group of people.

The incident was taking place on private property (an orchard) located at west Jensen and south Yuba Avenues near Kerman, according to authorities. Deputies responded and contacted three men at the scene. The fourth person, Paul Valenzuela, had been shot and was deceased. Deputies detained the three people for questioning.

Officials say no arrests have been made and that it remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to the authorities at (559) 600-8215.