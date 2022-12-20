FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say they have identified the man who shot and killed a woman on Highway 41 in a suspected murder-suicide case.

According to officials, 30-year-old Kou Vue, who was the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s sister, saw her in a vehicle with her sister and followed them. He then somehow persuaded the two women to pull over onto the shoulder of the freeway near Ashlan Avenue. Vue exited his vehicle and brandished a firearm. Officials say the sisters to tried to flee, but Vue was able to fire several rounds into the vehicle striking 28-year-old Ta-Sheng Ly of Fresno, the sister of his ex-girlfriend.

Authorities say Vue was located less than an hour later driving in the northbound lane of Highway 41.

According to officials, Vue shot and killed himself when police officers moved in to arrest him.

The victim who they don’t believe was the intended target was transported to the CRMC where she was later pronounced dead.

This case is still under investigation.