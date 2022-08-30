FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a homicide that occurred after a dispute in Fresno on Saturday, police say.

Authorities say on Saturday shortly after 7:00 a.m. officers were called to the area of Orchard and Yale avenues following a report of a man lying on the road. When they arrived at the scene, officers found 73-year-old Robert Torres suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Torres was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, detectives say they quickly identified Christopher Turner as the suspect in Torres’ death. Officials say Turner resided in the same neighborhood as the victim and the fatal incident erupted from a dispute between the two.

Turner was arrested on Monday in the 2000 block of North Orchard and has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of homicide, according to police.