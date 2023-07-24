FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who was stabbed and ultimately died in Fresno on Sunday was identified on Monday by the Fresno Police Department.

58-year-old Patricia Roper

Officers say 58-year-old Patricia Roper was the woman who died after she was found with multiple stab wounds close to the post office on Griffith Way, near Blackstone Avenue. She was taken to a local hospital where she passed away. Police were called to the scene around 7:04 p.m. and say she was pronounced dead at 7:27 p.m. that same evening. Patricia Roper was described by officers as homeless.

Investigators believe the incident began as a result of a disturbance between other unhoused individuals, adding that the area is where a lot of the unhoused community tends to congregate.

36-year-old Steven Raymundo

Detectives found video footage that captured Patricia Roper’s death and identified a suspect, named as 36-year-old Steven Raymundo. Detectives say, Raymundo, who was also described as homeless, fled the scene after the stabbing but was later located and arrested.

A motive has not been established, but officers say the victim and the suspect knew each other. Raymundo was later booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Fresno Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to contact them at (559) 621-7000.