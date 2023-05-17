FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who died after being fatally assaulted behind a business in Fresno on Tuesday early morning has been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say they got a call just before 2:00 a.m. near Clinton and Brawley avenues, about an injured man hunched over near a dumpster by a Taco Bell location.

According to officers, the man later identified as 37-year-old Jonathan Garcia was found unresponsive and suffering from an injury to his neck when they arrived.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators say they determined Garcia is part of the unhoused community and was assaulted behind the business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police Department Homicide Detective Mark Yee at (559) 621-2407 or Detective Justin Baroni at (559) 621-2516.