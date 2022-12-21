FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects have been identified in the alleged shooting at a Fresno smoke shop that left one man dead on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say that shortly before noon officers responded to Superior Smoke Shop, located at 2721 North Blackstone Avenue, regarding a shot spotter activation. Upon arrival, officers found two victims of a shooting. The first victim, 26-year-old Joseph Riley, suffered several gunshot wounds to his torso. He was transported to CRMC, where he was pronounced deceased shortly after his arrival. The second victim was Riley’s brother, a 19-year-old male, sustained a gunshot wound to his face but survived his injury.

During the investigation, police say that they found video surveillance that showed that Joseph and his brother were targeted by the suspects in an ambush-style attack that was gang-related. While Joseph and his brother are not gang members, they believe that some connections to gang members may have led to the attack.

According to officers, homicide and M.A.G.E.C. detectives worked together and identified two suspects allegedly responsible for the murder of Riley. They are 20-year-old Tishawn Thorton and 16-year -old Sircharles Bradshaw. Both suspects have warrants issued for their arrest for murder, attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say that both suspects are gang members and are considered armed and dangerous. Thorton this year alone has been arrested twice for possession of a firearm. As well as being arrested for robbery. Bradshaw is currently on felony probation for an assault charge that resulted in great bodily harm.

Detectives say that if anyone has any information regarding these two suspects please contact the Fresno Police Department