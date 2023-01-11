FRENO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after his 24-year-old girlfriend was found dead near Raisin City, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that around 10:00 p.m. the Fresno County Sheriff’s dispatchers took a call regarding a domestic violence incident. Deputies responded to a home on the 8300 block of S. Hayes Avenue in Fresno, near Raisin City. Upon arrival, they contacted 22-year-old Cameron Wright of Fresno, who lived at the home.

According to deputies, they developed evidence that Wright allegedly killed his girlfriend. They searched a nearby orchard and found a woman’s body that had been dismembered.

Deputies say detectives responded to the scene along with their Crime Scene Unit. They then proceeded to conduct interviews and gather evidence. Then later arrested Wright for the alleged homicide.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office believes the dismembered victim found is 24-year-old Samantha Sharp of Porterville. However, they say her identity still needs to be confirmed through an official process. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office wishes to ask that anyone with additional information about this case to please contact Detective Oscar Iniguez at (559) 600-8201.