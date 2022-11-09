FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was hit and killed crossing the street Tuesday night in Fresno has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials have identified the victim as 41-year-old Colin Volpe of Fresno.

According to Fresno Police, around 5:30 p.m. they responded to multiple calls of a pedestrian-involved collision on Blackstone near Holland Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene officials say they found Volpe lying in the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say a van was traveling southbound on Blackstone when Volpe attempted to cross the street without using a marked crosswalk. The van tried to swerve but was unsuccessful and hit Volpe.

Police say another car traveling south on Blackstone also ran him over while he was already on the ground but fled the scene. The driver of the van remained on the scene and was cooperative.

The Fresno Police Department is currently searching for the driver of the second vehicle and is asking them to come forward so they can continue their investigation.