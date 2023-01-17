FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives have arrested a man for homicide after a fight at a football party on Saturday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that shortly before 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a home on the 2700 block of North Rolinda Avenue. Deputies and firefighters arrived at the scene and found 30-year-old William Ronald Reynolds suffering from life-threatening wounds from his neck.

According to deputies, first responders treated Reynolds. After he was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and taken into surgery. On Sunday, he died as a result of his injuries.

During the investigation, homicide detectives learned that there was a gathering of family and friends at the home to watch the Seahawks vs. 49ers game. A disturbance broke out and a fight ensued between Reynolds and 43-year-old Gilbert Luis Diosdado of Clovis.

Deputies say Diosdado retrieved a weapon and stabbed Reynolds. Diosdado fled the home after the assault. Detectives later made contact with Diosdado and on Monday he turned himself into the Sheriff’s Office. He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on one charge of homicide. His bail is set at $1 million.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Jesse Gloria at (559) 600-8217.