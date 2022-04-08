FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who the CHP says was driving under the influence and crashed an SUV into a dump truck, causing the death of the dump truck driver, was identified by officials on Friday.

The crash took place in Fresno County at around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers say 22-year-old Zdeineb Juarez Calderon of Fresno was driving west on Church Avenue approaching the intersection at Brawley Avenue. Meanwhile, a dump truck was traveling south on Brawley Avenue approaching Church Avenue. The SUV failed to stop for a stop sign, struck the left side of the dump truck, causing the dump truck to veer off the road and into a tree and killing the driver.

The driver of the dump truck was identified by the Fresno County coroner as 59-year-old Jeffrey Nazaroff of Kerman. Officials add that he was a few hundred feet away from the yard where he parks his truck at the end of the day.

The suspected DUI driver, 22-year-old Zdeineb Juarez Calderon, was officially booked into Fresno County Jail early Friday morning. Jail records show she was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter – and that she was driving with a suspended license. Her bail is set at $112,000.

Authorities say Calderon was also arrested for DUI in February.