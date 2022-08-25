VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department identified a suspect involved in a shooting.

On Thursday, police officers say 45-year-old Andrew San Miguel was arrested on suspicion of a shooting that sent a man to the hospital on May 5, 2022.

On that day, police officers attended to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived at the scene they found an adult man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and the suspect fled the scene, according to the police.

According to the authorities, during the investigation, detectives identified San Miguel as the possible suspect and initiated the location efforts. The suspect was located outside the Fairfield Inn and was taken into custody without incident.

Police say, San Miguel had a loaded firearm and narcotics that were confiscated by the time of the arrest and at the moment it’s unknown if the gun was the same used in the assault.

San Miguel was booked in the Tulare Pre-Trial Facility for suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and narcotics.