REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The boy who died after he was shot while riding a bicycle in Reedley over the weekend was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday.

Officials say 15-year-old Alan Herrera was riding his bike in Reedley on Sunday night, when he was shot. He was found in front of an apartment complex on 11th Street near Myrtle Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. with several gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators with Reedley Police Department say the victim was possibly shot by someone on foot. It is unknown if a vehicle was involved.

The Reedley Police Department continues to appeal for information about the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact officers at 559-356-8690 for English speakers or 559-246-4183 for Spanish speakers.