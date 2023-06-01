1 dead after crash against bicyclist on Clovis, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The bicyclist who was struck by a DUI driver Wednesday evening has been identified by the Fresno County Sheriff”s Office.

Around 7:00 p.m., CHP says 33-year-old Peter Binz of Clovis was riding his bike westbound on Herndon Avenue when Jonathan Petty hit him from behind with his truck.

Officers say Binz was ejected and died at the scene while Petty fled to his nearby residence.

Petty was eventually determined to be three times over the legal limit of alcohol and subsequently arrested for the crime.