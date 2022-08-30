VISALIA Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for arson in Visalia on Tuesday according to the Visalia Police Department.

According to police, on Sunday, the Visalia Fire Department was dispatched to a dumpster fire at Visalia Charter Independent Study, at 649 South County Center. Upon arrival, firefighters reported finding a dumpster fully engulfed in flames. During the investigation, they discovered two additional dumpsters and a trailer that had also been set on fire.

Officers say the Property Crimes Unit investigated the incident and identified the suspect as 36-year-old Christopher Lucio, who intentionally set the fires. Lucio was located in the city of Farmersville and arrested and booked on suspicion of five counts of arson at Tulare County Pre-Trial.