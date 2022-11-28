MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested in Merced after allegedly firing a gun during a road rage incident, according to the Merced Police Department.

According to officers, on Sunday at around 3:38 p.m. the Merced Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of West Yosemite Avenue and M Street. When officers arrived they located the vehicle at a North Merced residence and took the suspect into custody. He was identified as 21-year-old Daniel Ray Shelton of Merced.

Officers say that the shooting stemmed from a brief road rage incident. Shelton allegedly brandished a firearm during the incident which caused a witness to call 911. The witness continued to follow Shelton while on the phone with authorities.

At one point, Shelton stopped as the witness was following him. Police say he continued to fire rounds out of his vehicle and eventually drove away. The firearm and several shell casings were located in Shelton’s vehicle.

Officers say Shelton was transported to the Merced County Jail where he was booked for alleged assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle, and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

Merced Police say if anyone has any information about this incident, to please contact Detective Raymond Valdez at (209) 388-7829 or by e-mail at valdezr@cityofmerced.org. You can also call the anonymous tip line at (209) 385-4725.