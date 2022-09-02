CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An arrest has been made in an attempted homicide that took place in Chowchilla, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

According to deputies, on Aug. 30 at about 10:50 p.m., Madera County deputies were dispatched to the 22000 block of Road 17 1/2 for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they contacted 41-year-old Alejandro Vasquez Hernandez and located the victim, a 39-year-old female that was suffering from a single gunshot wound to her upper abdomen.

Deputies say during while investigating the scene, Madera County Sheriff’s Office’s Investigations Unit located several guns, including the semi-automatic handgun that was allegedly used in the assault.

Alejandro was then taken into custody and interviewed by MCSO detectives, and ultimately arrested on felony charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and domestic violence, according to deputies. He was booked into the Madera County Jail without incident.

The victim was transported from the scene via helicopter to a regional medical facility for treatment. She is currently in stable condition. Due to the nature of this case, her name will not be released.

The MCSO says this investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office’s Investigation Unit at (559) 675-7770.