CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old woman was arrested from Selma for felonies related to narcotics and illegal firearms, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say that on August 23, two suspects were arrested for possession of almost 200 fentanyl Pills and an illegal firearm. The incident prompted narcotic detectives to execute three search warrants in Selma, Kerman, and Fresno on Wednesday.

During the searches, police say they located 2 assault rifles which are illegal in California, more than 850 additional Fentanyl pills, ammunition, and cash.

Officers say detectives arrested 28-year-old Marisol Saucedo of Selma on suspicion of multiple felonies related to narcotics and illegal firearms. Her brother 35-year-old Rigoberto Saucedo was arrested on August 23, and additional charges have been filed against him. He is a suspected gang member of a local criminal street gang.

Fentanyl pills and firearms confiscated by the police

Clovis Police says Marisol has been booked into Fresno County Jail and Rigoberto remains in custody since his arrest the previous week. There were no incidents during either arrest.