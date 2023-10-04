HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 82-year-old victim of a deadly stabbing in Hanford has been identified by the city’s police department.

Police say William Chartrand was the man who was stabbed at the 99 Cents Only Store near 11th and Lacey Boulevard on Tuesday. He was pronounced dead in the hospital. Investigators described the incident as a random act of violence.

Ryan Washington, 23 (image courtesy of the Hanford Police Department)

The suspect was also identified in the announcement on Wednesday. Officers say 23-year-old Ryan Washington was the person responsible for the deadly stabbing and he was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Hanford Police Department.