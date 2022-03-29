VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Visalia Police say they have identified the 79-year-old man who was allegedly stabbed to death by a roommate.

Police say they have identified the man as Joseph Fraizer.

According to police, they received a call around 6:51 a.m. on Saturday about a verbal dispute between roommates on East Arcata Court. Officers say they were able to mediate the dispute and instructed the individuals to separate and not interact with each other for the rest of the day.

Around 8:06 a.m. officers received a second call relating to the East Arcata Court residence. The call advised officers that one of the individuals involved in the previous altercation, Ray Evans, was now in a physical altercation with a different roommate, according to police.

When officers arrived at the residence, they say the suspect was barricaded inside with other housemates.

Officers say they were able to contact Evans and were able to convince him to come outside. Evans was detained shortly after, according to police.

Officers then entered the residence and say they found Fraizer suffering from multiple stab wounds. Fraizer would later be pronounced dead at the scene by medical services.

Evans was arrested on suspicion of homicide according to police. Evans was transported to a hospital for an injury he sustained while attacking Evans, according to police.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 713-4234.