CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 78-year-old man who was beaten and had his cell phone stolen on Dec. 30, 2022, has since passed away following his injuries, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Officers say 78-year-old Frank Moore was found in front of a store near Herndon and Clovis avenues. First responders say he suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital.

According to officers, they located the alleged suspect – identified as 37-year-old Joseph Wright of Fresno – following a search of the area. Officials say Wright was found with the victim’s cell phone and was taken into custody without incident.

Officials add that the Clovis Police Department is in contact with the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office and the Fresno County Coroner’s office to schedule an autopsy – as well as to determine if additional charges against Joseph Wright of Fresno will be filed.

According to an online fundraiser for Moore, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard and retired as a truck driver. The fundraiser also states that he is survived by his wife of 55 years, his three adult children, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.