Photo of 73-year-old Robert Torres provided by the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities identified the man who was shot and killed in central Fresno Saturday morning.

Just after 7:00 a.m. officers responded to Orchard Avenue and Yale Avenues for a report of a man lying in the roadway.

When officers arrived they found 73-year-old Robert Torres shot multiple times, according to Fresno Police officers.

Police say paramedics and Fresno Fire personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced Torres deceased at the scene. Investigators say there is currently no indication of a disturbance or a vehicle driving away from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch line at (559) 621-7000.