Man dies after being struck by 2 cars in Fresno, PD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was pronounced dead after he was struck by two vehicles on Monday night was identified Tuesday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say 64-year-old Sukhwinder Singh of Fresno was the man hit at the intersection of Marks and Clinton.

According to the Fresno Police Department, the first driver was going northbound on Marks and after striking the pedestrian pulled over, got out of their car, and proceeded to flee the scene. The second driver was also traveling northbound remained at the scene and was cooperative with the police.

Investigators continue to search for the first driver involved in the crash.