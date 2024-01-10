REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Reedley Police Department has identified another victim in the Reedley homicides incident, first reported over the weekend. So far, four deaths have been attributed to the incident; the fourth body was discovered Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday, the Reedley Police Department confirmed that 43-year-old Matthew Bonds, who was previously reported as an at-risk missing person, is also among the deceased individuals.

The investigation follows the discovery of three deceased individuals on Saturday on the 1100 block of South Church Avenue in Reedley. Two of the victims have since been identified by police as 81-year-old Billy Bonds and 44-year-old Guadalupe Bonds. Both were living at the home at the time of the incident. A cause of death for the three victims has not been released.

A fourth victim was found in the home next door to where the three bodies were found. It is unknown if Matthew Bonds is among the victims found on Saturday, or was the person found in the home next door on Tuesday.

Investigators say Bonds was the husband of Guadalupe and grandson of Billy.

The other victim who was found has not yet been officially identified.