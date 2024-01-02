FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has identified a 39-year-old man who died after he was found stabbed in southeast Fresno Sunday morning.

Police say just after 2:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2400 Block of South Sierra Vista Avenue for a stabbing victim. Officers say when they arrived they found 39-year-old Anthony Sanchez suffering from a stab wound.

Sanchez was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Detectives say that Sanchez was involved in a confrontation in the roadway with another person when he was stabbed.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.