FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A man is on suspicion of shooting a victim at a gas station in Fresno and is now under investigation for homicide following the victim’s death, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say on Monday around 10:25 p.m. they responded to three different ShotSpotter activations in the 400 block of North Effie. The call was later updated to a shooting victim. Officers say they arrived and found 39-year-old William Carney in the parking lot of the Sinclair gas station at Belmont Avenue and Effie Avenue.

Carney was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery. Police say Carney died due to his injuries. Homicide investigators say they are currently searching for video surveillance and talking to witnesses.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.