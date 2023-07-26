FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who died following a shooting in Fresno this week was identified Wednesday by the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say on Tuesday, shortly after 4:00 a.m., officers were alerted to the 4200 block of East Grant Avenue following an 11-round ShotSpotter alert. They arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as 34-year-old Robert Garza.

According to detectives, the victim and another person were involved in a disturbance before Garza was shot. A motive has still not been established.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Fresno Police Department Homicide Detective Justin Baroni at 559-621-2516.