PORTERVILLE, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Porterville Police Department is searching for a suspect after officials say a 26-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday.

Police say there were called to the 300 block of South A Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they say they found the victim identified by police as Rudolph Duran Pina with a gunshot wound.

Officers say they immediately began to render aid to Pena before emergency medical personnel transported him to a local hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.