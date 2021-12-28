IDENTIFIED: 26-year-old man shot by police in Fresno named

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New details released in firearm incident near Fresno park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The man shot by police near a Fresno park last week was identified by the police department.

In a statement released Tuesday, department officials stated that 26-year-old Ryan Brooks was the person who on Dec. 22 allegedly brandished a firearm near Fort Washington and Friant roads and said that he was going to start shooting.

Officers arrived to see the car driving erratically in the dirt lot next to the shopping center. The police department says the suspect got out of the car and approached officers with his hand in his pocket and what looked like a real handgun. Police officials say the suspect would not drop the gun and officers fired.

26-year-old Ryan Brooks remains in the hospital recovering from the injuries sustained. Officers say he has been cited on two misdemeanor charges relating to this incident.

The incident is Fresno’s third officer-involved shooting in 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com