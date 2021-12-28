IDENTIFIED: 26-year-old man shot by police in Fresno named

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The man shot by police near a Fresno park last week was identified by the police department.

In a statement released Tuesday, department officials stated that 26-year-old Ryan Brooks was the person who on Dec. 22 allegedly brandished a firearm near Fort Washington and Friant roads and said that he was going to start shooting.

Officers arrived to see the car driving erratically in the dirt lot next to the shopping center. The police department says the suspect got out of the car and approached officers with his hand in his pocket and what looked like a real handgun. Police officials say the suspect would not drop the gun and officers fired.

26-year-old Ryan Brooks remains in the hospital recovering from the injuries sustained. Officers say he has been cited on two misdemeanor charges relating to this incident.

The incident is Fresno’s third officer-involved shooting in 2021.