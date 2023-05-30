CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver of the car the CHP says was involved in a deadly crash that killed a mother outside Clovis has been arrested and identified.

Officers say 22-year-old Wallowa Bates, of Fresno, was arrested on suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter after running a stop sign at a high rate of speed at the intersection of Minnewawa Avenue and International Avenue on Monday. The vehicle collided with a passing vehicle, killing a 45-year-old mother who was driving the car at the time.

According to the CHP, the suspect driver was behind the wheel of a red Mercedes – the driver killed was behind the wheel of a gray Honda.

The victim’s eight and 10-year-old children were in the car during the crash, officials say. Both children were taken to the hospital and expected to survive.

According to officials, Bates has been transported to the hospital and, upon medical clearance, will be booked into the Fresno County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the mother who passed away at the scene has yet to be released.