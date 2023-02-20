41-year-old Felix Hawkins (left) and 32-year-old Akili Moffett (right). Images courtesy of the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two people killed in a shooting at a northwest Fresno hookah lounge on Sunday night have been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say 41-year-old Felix Hawkins and 32-year-old Akili Moffett were the two killed in the incident at the 6700 block of North Milburn Avenue.

Police say they responded to a shopping center near Herndon and Milburn Avenues around 10:45 p.m. following a report of a gunshot victim in that area. When officers arrived, they found 41-year-old Felix Hawkins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, police say a second shooting victim, 32-year-old Akili Moffett, arrived at a local hospital and later died.

Detectives say both Moffett and Hawkins were at “The O” Hookah Lounge when gunshots were fired. Detectives are working to identify the suspects.

If you have any information, contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.