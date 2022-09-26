MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two men that were shot and killed in Mendota on Sunday, have been identified according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:30 a.m., Mendota Police officers say they responded to a report of shots fired near homes on the 600 block of S. Kate Street in Mendota.

When officers arrived they say they found two shooting victims outside a home identified as 47-year-old Jose Abrego-Guardado and 24-year-old Wilmer Navarro, of Mendota. Both were declared deceased at the scene.

Due to the nature of the case, Mendota Police requested that homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department take over the investigation. The preliminary investigation shows that the two victims knew each other. It is unclear what lead to them being shot, according to deputies.

Detectives are asking the public for help locating video surveillance footage that could show the potential shooter or shooters passing by on foot or in a vehicle. Specifically to the businesses and homeowners with cameras in the area surrounding Kate and 6th Streets.

Anyone with information who can help this investigation is asked to please contact homicide detective Aurelio Flores at (559) 600-8208. You will remain anonymous and according to officials may be eligible for a cash reward