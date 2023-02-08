FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects have been identified and arrested in the 2022 shooting death of a 20-year-old Fresno resident, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say 20-year-old Monte Jordan was shot and killed on Aug. 27 at an apartment complex parking lot near Cornelia Avenue and Highway 99. Officers were responding to reports that shots had been fired; Monte Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene.

20-year-old Monte Jordan

On Wednesday, the Fresno Police Department announced that two suspects were arrested in Folsom. Detectives received tips that led to the arrests of 18-year-old Gerald Turner and his 18-year-old girlfriend, Marella Reid. The vehicle used in the shooting was located in Washington state.

During the investigation, detectives served over twenty search warrants for residential, cell phone, and social media accounts.

Turner and Reid have since been booked into the Fresno County Jail.

The incident was the 38th murder of 2022. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.