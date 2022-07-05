MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two men who they say were shot and killed over the weekend in Merced.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Ruben Coronado of Lathrop and 24-year-old Eli Correra of Modesto were the two men killed in a shooting near Sante Fe Avenue and Franklin Road.

Deputies responded to the area around 11:00 p.m. Saturday after several people called 911 to report that someone in a vehicle had opened fire on another car.

When deputies arrived, they found Coronado, Correra, and an unidentified woman suffering from gunshot wounds in a car. The two men were later pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

Investigators have not released a description of the suspect, or the vehicle they were traveling in at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Detective Sohal at (209) 231-8659 or (209) 385-7472.