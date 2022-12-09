FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say two brothers were shot Thursday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to the 3900 block of East Olive Avenue at 3:40 p.m. regarding a Shot Spotter report of five gunshots fired. Officers say they found two shooting victims, a 25- year-old man and a 27-year-old man, brothers inside a nearby apartment complex.

According to police, the 25-year-old victim who was identified as Kenyatta Williams was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

His 27-year-old brother was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Homicide detectives say the victims were standing outside visiting with friends when an unknown gunman opened fire and struck them both. After the shooting, the unknown gunman fled the scene in an unknown direction.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.