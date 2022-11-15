FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two arrests have been made in connection to a shooting that took place on Sunday in a Fresno parking lot, police say.

According to officers, at around 6:00 p.m. Southwest Policing District officers responded to the Amazon Fulfillment Center at 3611 South Northpointe Drive regarding a shooting in the parking lot. The victim’s vehicle was struck once by gunfire.

Officers say that Felony Assult Unit (FAU) detectives determined that 18-year-old Johan Beltran was responsible for the shooting. They also determined that Beltran was driven away from the scene by his 18-year-old girlfriend, Celeste Hernandez. Detectives served search warrants in regard to the case, as well as arrest warrants for both Beltran and Hernandez.

Detectives were able to locate Beltran and Hernandez in the area of Yale Avenue and Channing Way and took them into custody. During the arrest, police say Beltran was found to be in possession of a firearm believed to be the one used in the shooting. Detectives also found additional evidence of the crime at Beltran’s residence during the service of a search warrant.