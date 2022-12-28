VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two of the suspects wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of a security guard in a Visalia bar earlier this month have been identified – and a third has fled to Mexico, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers say they identified the shooter, 22-year-old Angel Cazares, and established that he and two other suspects were said to be at a home in Lodi. Officers responded to the home on Dec. 22 and were able to take two other suspects, 46-year-old Maria Bautista and 48-year-old Mario Bustos, into custody. They were booked on suspicion of being accessories to homicide.

Investigators say following the release of pictures of the suspects last week, 46-year-old Maria Bautista and 48-year-old Mario Bustos both assisted Cazares in fleeing to Mexico.

Anyone with information about Cazares’ location is asked to contact Visalia Police Detective Daniel McBride at (559) 713-4211.