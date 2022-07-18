FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The host of a Fresno birthday party that ended with a 12-year-old boy shot says she would never deliberately put anyone in danger.

The young victim was shot at around 11:00 p.m. in front of the home near Knoll Drive and Princeton Avenues.

Investigators say the suspect or suspects ran away – leaving the 12-year-old boy in critical condition.

“That baby got shot in my house, I just feel so bad that happened in my house,” said the host, who did not want to be named. “I would never put nobody in jeopardy, my kids, nothing.“

The party was supposed to be celebrating another boy’s 15th birthday. The woman who hosted the event lives in the home with her family. Despite suggestions otherwise, she maintains that the party had adult supervision.

“There were six adults here with these kids the whole time,” she said. “The police knew that because I called 911.”

One of the rounds fired that evening struck a garage across the street from the home; another hit the 12-year-old victim.

“My neighbor helped with putting pressure on the baby’s neck, the EMTs showed up and told us it was a flesh wound and put a little strap on it, And took him on a gurney. Come to find out the baby had a bullet in his spine,“ said the host.

EMTs rushed the boy to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. According to the Fresno Police Department, there was a fight in the front yard during the party. Investigators believe teenagers ran off by the time officers got there.

“Arguments are going to take place we understand that“ said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley. “However, someone brought guns or a gun to the birthday party, and a shooting took place there. That should not occur within our city. This is unacceptable.“

The suspect, or suspects, in this incident remain on the run. Investigators ask anyone who was at the party or anyone with any information or video to contact the police department.