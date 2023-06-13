REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The mom of the man killed during the shooting spree on June 6 speaks out regarding the tragedy. Three people were shot during the shooting spree and one of them died, according to deputies.

Officials identified 52-year-old Alfredo Salcedo Cuevas as the man that was killed. Officials say he was shot in his driveway while he was on the phone just getting home from work.

His mother, Maria Salcedo, is still suffering from the pain she feels after losing her son too soon.

“He told me, Mom, come here. He gave me a bag of meat to make to eat. [I said] I made it son, come and eat,” said Maria Salcedo, “No Mom, I’m going to stay here for a bit, but I’ll shower and be right there. After that, I never saw him again.”

Maria Salcedo says the last time she saw her son alive was on June 6, and it was like any other day. The mother and son were neighbors and were set to have dinner together the night Alfredo was killed.

“My son lived right there in those apartments, and he just got home. I heard the shots and said, where is my son? I had no idea it was my son that got shot,” said Salcedo.

He had just gotten home from one of his two jobs and was on the phone when he was shot.

Salcedo says she got a call to check on him, and she started to piece the tragedy together.

“I told my husband, my son just got home, it probably was my son, yeah it was my son,” she said, “My other son is very traumatized. Seeing his brother on the ground and all.”

Candles now lie where his body was found by his siblings.

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies identified the suspect as 20-year-old Moses Tellez.

He had just gotten released from Corcoran State Prison the day before they say he went on this shooting spree. He was reportedly sentenced as a minor, and the reason for his release is unclear.

Tellez was shot and killed by Reedley Police officers after they say he shot at them.

Salcedo stated she is not mad at the person responsible for the shooting.

“No,” she said, “I just don’t feel my own son anymore. I’m not angry with anyone, I don’t have my son anymore.”

She wants the family to start healing together. Alfredo left behind three children.

“I want them to continue to come and see me like normal. I love them a lot. I just pray to god that my son is in heaven. What else can I say?” she said.

The family is about $10,000 dollars away from their goal to give Alfredo the burial they feel he deserves. If you’d like to help them out, CLICK HERE to be taken to the Salcedo family’s GoFundMe page.