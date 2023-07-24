FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 14-year-old male has been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and felony battery after police say he attacked a kiosk vendor at Fashion Fair Mall around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Video captured of the event shows the teen grabbing a skateboard before he ran into the crowd and eventually hit the worker in the head with it.

Fresno Police say it all started when a group of 10 to 15 teenagers entered the mall and became disruptive.

“It’s crazy and you could see the blood. The guy after he got hit with the skateboard, he fell to the ground. Basically, they were kicking him, they were punching him,” said Angela Trujillo, the Fresno resident who took the video.

Trujillo says she was there to grab some back-to-school clothes for her kids, but said after she witnessed what she did, she will not be back for a while.

“I would avoid it 100%. Like, unless it’s something that I really really need. But I’d rather just go to a different store. I, I don’t think it’s safe anymore,” she said.

Police say the scene started when the suspect, a 14-year-old male, slapped the kiosk vendor in the back of the head twice before the vendor chased after him.

“The 10-to-15 juveniles then surrounded that vendor. At some point, the juvenile that slapped the vendor took a skateboard knocking him to the ground,” said Christopher Clark, assistant public information officer with the Fresno Police Department.

The suspect then kicked the victim in the head and was later identified and arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

The victim was taken to CRMC and is expected to be okay.

Monday we asked police whether more security is needed but they say it is up to the mall.

“We work alongside of them. So, whatever plans or whatever they have going on that’s scheduled, we’ll follow suit with that and help them out and continue to help out and be on scene with events like this,” said Clark.

We did reach out to Fashion Fair representatives Monday for comment, but we did not hear back.