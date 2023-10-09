FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department says they found a stolen Hyundai backed into a liquor store in northwest Fresno Monday morning.

Police say around 4:00 a.m. officers responded to a break-in at Mann’s Liquor #3 near Bullard Avenue and Figarden Drive. When officers arrived they found the vehicle backed up onto the walkway in front of the store entrance.

Officers say they checked the business and there were no suspects. At this time it is unknown what was taken due to the damage to the store.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.