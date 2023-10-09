MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who allegedly killed his wife late Sunday afternoon has been identified by the Merced Police Department.

Police say around 4:15 they responded to the Sunny View Apartments at D and 11th Streets for a call of assistance.

Upon arrival, officers reported a woman was suffering from injuries and ultimately died despite life-saving measures.

Merced Police say they arrested 32-year-old Richard Sandoval, the victim’s husband.

Detectives are actively investigating this case.