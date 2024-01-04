HURON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting another man, sending him to the hospital on Wednesday, the Huron Police Department said on Thursday.

Officers say they were called to the United Health Medical Center for a male victim who had been assaulted by multiple individuals on Wednesday at noon.

Officers conducted an investigation and identified one of the suspects as 26-year-old Brian Patino. The male victim was transported to the Fresno Community Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.

According to the Huron Police Department, Patino was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide.

Officers encourage anyone with information regarding the case to contact them at (559) 946-2046.