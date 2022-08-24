CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects were arrested for possession of a ghost gun and hundreds of fentanyl pills, officers say.

Tuesday evening, a resident called the police regarding possible narcotic activity at an apartment complex in the area of Shaw and Fowler avenues. When the officers arrived, they contacted two men in a car. Police say both men appeared to be under the influence and an illegal firearm was found in one of their waistbands.

Officers say 35-year-old Rigoberto Saucedo of Selma and 29-year-old Santana Morales of Clovis also had fentanyl pills in their possession.

Rigoberto Saucedo, 35, Selma

Firearm Confiscated

Both individuals were detained and officers confiscated the handgun which had no serial number and is considered a ghost gun. Almost 200 fentanyl pills were confiscated.

According to authorities, Saucedo was arrested on suspicion of felony firearms and narcotic violations and Santana for suspicion of being under the influence. Saucedo was booked into the Fresno County Jail and Morales was cited and released.