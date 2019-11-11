Domestic violence dispute turns brief standoff with Fresno Police

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A man involved in a reported domestic violence dispute Sunday night was holed up in his apartment, with calls to come out by police and loved ones.

Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen says a man was involved in a disturbance with his wife. When officers arrived, he opened the door holding a knife.

Officers backed off and began making calls for him to surrender. However, upon learning he has an extensive history of mental health issues, they backed off around 11 p.m.

Tietjen said officers did not want to provoke the situation, so they made sure others were safe and left the scene.

