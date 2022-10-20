SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was able to collect almost $150,000 in unemployment benefits by using the names of two notorious convicted killers, according to the California Department of Justice.

Officials said Brandy Iglesias collected over $145,000 from California’s Employment Development Department by using her own name and the identities of Cary Stayner and Scott Peterson, who was convicted in the killing of his pregnant wife.

Stayner was convicted of murdering four women near Yosemite National Park in 1999. In 1972, Stayner’s family first made headlines after his seven-year-old brother Steven was kidnapped while walking home in their hometown of Merced.

Stayner has been incarcerated at San Quentin State Prison since 2002, but officials said that didn’t stop Iglesias from collecting money in his name.

Investigators said Iglesias had carried out the unemployment fraud scheme between April 2020 and September 2021.

Officials said Iglesias had been working for a private company that contracted with the prison and may have gained access to prisoner’s personal information through her job.

Iglesias has been charged with multiple counts of felony grand theft and forgery.

She was arrested on October 15 in Costa County and arraigned in court four days later.